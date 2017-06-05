Love you some Noomi Rapace? How about seven Noomis for the price of one?

In a dystopian future ruled by a strict one-child policy, only Noomi Rapace -- and Noomi Rapace, Noomi Rapace, Noomi Rapace, Noomi Rapace, Noomi Rapace and Noomi Rapace -- can take on the fascist government in the first trailer for sci-fi thriller "Seven Sisters."

The "Prometheus" actress plays identical siblings named Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, who have been raised in secret by Willem Dafoe's character in a cold, cruel, overpopulated world controlled by reproductive laws.

Each woman is allowed to venture out one day a week under a shared alias. When Monday goes missing, her sisters must rally to find her before the authorities close in, led by Glenn Close in a Margaret Thatcher 'do.

The first trailer is a treat for fans of the versatile Swedish actress, who burst onto Hollywood's radar in 2009 as cyberpunk heroine Lisbeth Salander in the original "Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" movies. She plays each identical twin with a distinct look and personality, a high-concept conceit that's already drawn comparisons to Tatiana Maslany's work playing clones on "Orphan Black."

Originally titled "What Happened to Monday?" the film is written by Kerry Williamson from a script by Max Botkin and directed by Norwegian Tommy Wirkola, who broke out with his 2009 Nazi zombie flick, "Dead Snow," and made his studio directing debut with "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters."

Netflix snapped up rights last fall and has yet to set a release date.