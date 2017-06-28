OscarsSoWhite creator on Academy list: 'I will continue to push for more inclusion in entertainment'

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday its 2017 list of invitees to membership. Tallying 774 people, it's the largest class to date, a move that leaves April Reign, creator of #OscarsSoWhite, "encouraged."

"The opening of the academy to those who may not have been previously nominated or winners but are clearly deserving based on their body of work in film is gratifying," Reign told the Los Angeles Times. "There are names on the list that many may feel should’ve been on the list before."

Some of the new invitees include Janelle Monae ("Moonlight," "Hidden Figures"), Leslie Jones ("Ghostbusters), Riz Ahmed ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"), Jordan Peele ("Get Out") and Johnnie To ("Election"). In total, the new class comes from 57 countries and is 30% people of color and 39% female.

Here is Reign's full statement to The Times:

"I am encouraged by this year's class of invites. The opening of the academy to those who may not have been previously nominated or winners but are clearly deserving based on their body of work in film is gratifying. There are names on the list that many may feel should’ve been on the list before. Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs pledged to double the number of people of color and women by 2020. With this new and largest class ever, she is one step forward. I hope that the new incoming president continues what she has started and that we see an even more diverse class next year.

"Lastly, even with the 2017 Oscar wins and new Academy invitee class, #OscarsSoWhite is still just as relevant today as it was when it began in 2015. So, I will continue to push for more inclusion in entertainment, both of actors and actresses as well as those behind the camera, on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, ability, race and age. The American public, as moviegoers, deserve to be able to see themselves on the screen, not just during awards season but throughout the year."