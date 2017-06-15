Rebel Wilson wins defamation lawsuit in Australia, feels 'stain' on her reputation is gone

Following the animated three-week trial in Melbourne, Australia, a Victoria state Supreme Court jury of six women handed down the unanimous verdict on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. The amount of damages has yet to be decided by a judge.

"Pitch Perfect" and "How to Be Single" actress Rebel Wilson has triumphed in her defamation battle against Bauer Media, the publisher of Woman’s Day and Australian Women's Weekly that accused her about lying about her real name, age and childhood in a series of 2015 articles.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, the 37-year-old actress said she had to "stand up to a bully" and now felt the "stain" on her reputation had been removed.

"The reason I'm here is not for damages, it's to clear my name," Wilson said. "I was hoping the jury would do the right thing and send a message to these tabloids and they've done that, so for me, it's over in my mind."

Wilson, who claimed that the articles severely damaged her film career, also said the only way to stand up against the organization was by taking it to court publicly.

"I'm a person that’s really confident in my own skin and really felt like it was the right thing to do to take this company on and prove how disgusting and disgraceful their checkbook journalism is."

The actress, who has a law degree from the University of New South Wales, told the court she never lied and that she knew the identity of a former schoolmate who gave the dubious information to journalists, the Guardian reported.

Germany-based Bauer failed to prove that the articles were substantially true or that they were unlikely to harm Wilson's career. Wilson contended that she was fired from two DreamWorks films, "Kung Fu Panda 3" and "Trolls," because she had become "too divisive," and then was not offered additional roles after that.

The media organization said it would "consider its options" following the verdict, the Guardian said.