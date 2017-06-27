Get a behind-the-scenes look at 'Body Worlds: Pulse'

Never seen a plastinated body? Then take a peek, above, at what's going on at the California Science Center, where the "Body Worlds: Pulse" exhibit has stripped away the human body's exterior to reveal its inner workings.

"You can literally feel and understand what's inside of you," Dr. Angelina Whalley, "Pulse" creative architect, told The Times' Calvin B. Alagot, who captured images of the exhibit as it was being set up.

Plastination, a process pioneered in 1977 that stops decomposition by replacing water and fat with plastics, allows the under-the-surface look at anatomy. (It's also reminiscent of Heidi Klum's creepy costume from that one Halloween.)

At the science center, the 200 preserved specimens in "Pulse" — whole bodies, individual organs and more, all donated — take visitors on a journey through the body's nervous, cardiovascular, respiratory, locomotive, digestive and reproductive systems. That last section is restricted to visitors aged 17 and older, unless accompanied by an adult.

The exhibit features some healthy specimens from the likes of dancers and athletes, but other offerings might be hard to take in: a slice of an obese body and a smoker's black lung. Visitors younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

"Body Worlds: Pulse" opened May 20 and runs through Feb. 20, 2018.