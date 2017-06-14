POLITICS
Selena Gomez flaunts her acting chops in new 'Bad Liar' video

Emily Mae Czachor

Nearly a month after the release of Selena Gomez's latest single, "Bad Liar," the 24-year-old singer finally dropped a much-anticipated video for the sultry lovesick anthem — and it doesn't disappoint. 

Billed as a "film" in its promotional poster, the video sees Gomez seamlessly juggling four characters, all of whom interact with one another — a quiet teenager, her stay-at-home mother, schoolteacher father and even the coquettish woman who may or may not be the object of Dad's affections.

With a melody that borrows its bass line from Talking Heads' "Psycho Killer" and a directorial vision by Lemonheads bassist (and, more recently, TV director) Jesse Peretz, the video fuses a retro '70s aesthetic (Farrah Fawcett wigs and all) with an eerie, seductive atmosphere. 

The video closes with a brief teaser for Gomez's next project, called "Fetish," coming soon. The last thing we see is a fleeting clip of Gomez, with an expression somewhere between vacant and austere, staring solemnly into the camera before tearfully mouthing "fetish" in a close-up of her lips.

Watch Gomez's "Bad Liar" video above. 

