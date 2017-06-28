The making of the academy's largest class: CEO Dawn Hudson on the membership quotas that held back diversity

The motion picture academy announced its largest class on Wednesday, topping its ground-breaking move in 2016 that at the time set a record when the institution invited 683 new members. That was a historic leap from the 322 invitations that went out in 2015.

Earlier this month, Josh Rottenberg interviewed academy CEO Dawn Hudson about a range of issues, from this year's Oscars envelope snafu to construction delays on the academy's movie museum. Here, Hudson discusses with Rottenberg how membership quotas previously hindered its diversity goals.

Last year, the academy took in its largest, most diverse class of new members ever. As the academy works toward doubling the number of women and minorities in its ranks by 2020, with the deep inequities that exist in the industry, do you feel certain you can meet that goal without changing the standards for academy membership?

There are so many artists who were not admitted in the past because we had a limit on how many new members we invited each year. So with the elimination of those [quotas] and the aggressive pursuit of excellence by all of our members, I think we will be able to expand in a more inclusive way for several years.

But the academy is not letting it go at that. We’re expanding our internship programs and our initiatives to identify young, upcoming artists and mentor them and give them opportunities to grow. And we have also focused our grants program, our Student Academy Awards, our Nicholl Fellowship [in screenwriting] — we have a lot of programs that help to support young artists, and those are more robust and popular than ever.

That commitment [to diversity] has not waned and will not wane for many years to come. Because I don’t see this industry getting a lot more diverse or having more gender parity any time real soon. So this work will be ongoing for the academy. And I know that it has inspired others to follow suit.

