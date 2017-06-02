Venues cancel Kathy Griffin appearances in wake of Trump photo dust-up

Several venues have canceled shows featuring comic Kathy Griffin in the wake of her presidential beheading controversy.

In addition to being fired from CNN and dropped as spokeswoman for footstool maker Squatty Potty, the two-time Emmy- and Grammy-winning comedian has had five gigs in her Celebrity Run-Ins Tour axed following her inflammatory Tyler Shields pictorial that showcased her holding up a bloody likeness of President Trump's decapitated head.

Route 66 Casino in Albuquerque canceled her July 22 performance, and the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, Nev., and Uptown Theatre in Napa canceled two June shows. Then, her Nov. 2 appearance at St. George Theatre in Staten Island and her Nov. 3 show at the State Theatre in New Jersey also were nixed.

Organizers at the Grass Valley theater said their decision to cancel was not a reflection of judgment on Griffin, but they couldn't afford to provide security for the event following recent complaints and threats.

"Ms. Griffin's recent actions have severely inhibited our ability to fulfill our mission as a non-profit theatre serving the Staten Island community," St. George said in an online statement.

The State Theatre said it canceled the Nov. 3 show "after careful consideration of recent events and for the safety of our patrons."

Additionally, Democratic Sen. Al Franken, who previously had said that Griffin could bounce back from the controversy, said that "it would be best" for Griffin not to attend a book event that the Minnesota senator had scheduled with her on July 7 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

"I believe what Kathy Griffin did was inappropriate and not something that should be anywhere in our national discourse. I consider her a friend, and I'm glad she realized she crossed the line and apologized," the "Giant of the Senate" author and former comedian told Politico on Thursday night.

"After hearing from many Minnesotans who were rightfully offended, I've come to the conclusion that it would be best for her not to participate in the event we had previously scheduled," Franken added. "I understand why Minnesotans were upset by this, and I take that very seriously."

At a news conference Friday, Griffin said the pictorial was "absurdist" art that went over the top. She and her team acknowledged that it was a "bad joke" and confirmed that she is under investigation by the Secret Service.

The 56-year-old said that she had "everybody turn on me" and that Trump mobilized America to ruin her career.

"I don't think I will have a career after this. I'm going to be honest. He broke me. And this isn't right. I apologized because that was the right thing to do, and I meant it," she said, adding, "There's a bunch of old white guys trying to silence me, and I'm just here to say that's wrong. You don't have to like me, but you shouldn't silence a comic."