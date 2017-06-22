Camp Firewood counselors reunite in 'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later' trailer

Ten years older. Ten years hotter. Ten years wetter.

The counselors of Camp Firewood are doing a bit more time-jumping, reuniting in the NSFW trailer for the upcoming season of Netflix's "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later."

The comedy, which starts streaming on Aug. 4, finally explains what became of its all-star cast as it revisits them a decade after their shenanigans in the wilderness. Of course, they return to the camp just as Beth (Janeane Garofalo) is preparing to sell it and Andy (Paul Rudd) and Katie (Marguerite Moreau) work to save it.

The eight-episode limited series is set in 1991 and stars the cast of of Michael Showalter and David Wain's 2001 cult classic movie, which took place on the last day of camp in 1981. Just to make things more confusing, the Netflix prequel series that launched in 2015 was set on the first day of camp.

With the exception of Bradley Cooper, who appears in the trailer just to set up the upcoming season, the returning cast members include Garofalo, Rudd, Moreau, Elizabeth Banks, Showalter, Lake Bell, Josh Charles, Christopher Meloni, Ken Marino, Joe Lo Truglio, Molly Shannon, Michael Ian Black, Zak Orth, Amy Poehler, Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine, David Hyde Pierce, Jason Schwartzman and numerous others.

Camp freshmen Marlo Thomas, Jai Courtney, Dax Shepard, Alyssa Milano​ and Adam Scott will also be featured in "Ten Years Later."