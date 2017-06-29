Whoopi Goldberg, director Kimberly Peirce among winners in motion picture academy's board elections

One day after announcing its largest-ever class of new members, the Academy of Motion Picture of Arts and Sciences has released the results of its latest round of elections for the organization's board of governors.

Whoopi Goldberg, director Kimberly Peirce, screenwriter Larry Karaszewski and Participant Media CEO David Linde were among those newly elected to the 54-member board, joining existing members including Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Laura Dern and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

The academy's board meets several times a year to approve new members, consider Oscars rule changes and help plan the annual Academy Awards telecast, among other responsibilities.

In addition to continuing to advance the academy's ongoing diversity push, the board will play an important role in overseeing the building of the long-delayed Academy Museum expected to open in 2019 and later this summer will select a new president to succeed Cheryl Boone Isaacs, who is nearing the end of her final term.

A full list of current board members can be found here.