Will Ferrell dishes on Mariah Carey's 'House' cameo that never was

Pop diva Mariah Carey was supposed to make a cameo in Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler's new comedy "The House," but it never happened and it seems that Carey's comportment was to blame.

According to the comedian, a star and producer on the film, Carey showed up four hours late to start shooting, and when she arrived, she had a few notes for the writers.

"Well, one script note was like, 'I don't want to do this scene,' even though it was totally approved ahead of time," Ferrell told "Watch What Happens Live!" host Andy Cohen on Thursday night.

In the film, Ferrell and Poehler play a couple who lose their daughter's college fund and launch an illegal gambling operation in their basement. It's unclear what Carey's role would have been, but from the sound of it, she was supposed to play herself.

She was also supposed to sing one of her songs but changed her mind about it midstream "and it became quite a kerfuffle," Ferrell added because they had already cleared the first song for use.

The "Vision of Love" singer also demanded that stuffed lambs be placed in her trailer, so she could give them to her fans, which she calls "Lambies."

After several hours on set and quite the rigmarole, Carey's guest appearance was nixed.

"I don't remember [how long it took to determine] because at 11 p.m. there was a knock on my trailer door and they said, 'You can go home," Ferrell said. "I got in my car and left everyone on set and [the scene] didn't happen."