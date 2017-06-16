'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins talks breaking barriers

With "Wonder Woman," Patty Jenkins became the first female director to helm a major superhero film, and the significance of that distinction has not been lost on her.

Jenkins talked Thursday on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" about recognizing the history she was making without letting it get in the way. She had, after all, been on the cusp of barrier-breaking once before, when she nearly directed a different superhero flick.

"I knew, I understood when I was hired," Jenkins said. "But I had almost done the sequel to 'Thor,' and so it had already happened to me where I was like, 'Oh, I'm going to be the first woman to ... oh, not that one, but this one.'"

She said she understood, "theoretically," that she was the first woman to get this kind of gig.

"But ... you can't do anything with that information," Jenkins continued. "You only can look at it and go, can I make a great film out of this? Am I the right person to do it? That's all there's room to focus on."

She went on to become the first female director to helm a film that pulled in more than $100 million in its opening weekend. Since its June 2 release, "Wonder Woman" has grossed more than $227 million domestically, and more than $460 million worldwide. Heck, even Oprah's dog has gotten in on the action.

"Of course it's fascinating when you pull out and, like, records are being broken," Jenkins said. "I wasn't thinking about any of that. And they'll be broken again. And I'm excited to be a part in that chain."