Kate McKinnon has a Gal Gadot impression that must be seen to be believed

Gal Gadot hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October, and, according to Kate McKinnon, the “Wonder Woman” star made quite an impression.

Gadot made such an impression that McKinnon has developed a sterling Gadot impression of her own.

McKinnon stopped by “The Tonight Show” Tuesday and told Jimmy Fallon all about Gadot’s time at “SNL,” including how McKinnon and castmate Aidy Bryant felt in the presence of the Israeli beauty.

“Oh, OK, now we know that we are Midwestern toads compared to this Mediterranean goddess,” McKinnon deadpanned.

“Everything she says is like a prophecy,” McKinnon said of Gadot and her mesmerizing accent.

“I asked her, ‘Do you have hobbies, Gal?’ and she was like, ‘I love to go to the beach. I love to paddle board. I love to watch my children run on the sand. I love to go to the Maldives. Do you have a hobby, Kate?’”

Check out the video to witness her spot-on imitation and to find out if McKinnon does, in fact, have a hobby.