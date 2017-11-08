Keith Urban set to perform new Weinstein-inspired song at CMA Awards

Of all the stories that Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault scandal has spawned, the latest is about a country music song.

Country star Keith Urban has released a new song called "Female," which was inspired by the disgraced producer and the way society treats women.

Urban is set to perform "Female," written by Ross Copperman, at the Country Music Assn. Awards on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

"I think it's just time for a recalibrating of the past, you know? Things have been a certain way for a long, long time, and I think you're seeing a turning of the tide for that," Urban said at the BMI Country Awards on Tuesday, AP reported.