Kevin Spacey to be replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott's 'All the Money in the World'

Even for those who think they have seen it all in Hollywood, 2017 continues to be a year of surprises. In the latest twist to the unfolding downfall of actor Kevin Spacey, his role as tycoon J. Paul Getty in "All the Money in the World" is being recast with Christopher Plummer.

Director Ridley Scott is said to be aiming to shoot and edit the scenes with Plummer in time to still make the film's scheduled release date of Dec. 22. The film was initially planned to have its world premiere next week at the closing night of AFI Fest. The movie was pulled from that slot this week.

"All the Money in the World" tells the saga of the 1973 kidnapping of Getty's grandson John Paul Getty III and the behind-the-scenes efforts for his return. The movie also stars Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg and Charlie Plummer (no relation).

A representative for Sony confirmed the reshoot news to The Times and that Wahlberg and Williams are expected to participate.

The decision was said to be made by Scott, his Scott Free Productions and Imperative Entertainment, the film's producers. Sony, which will release the film in the U.S. through TriStar Pictures, supports the decision.

While an awards campaign had initially been planned for Spacey, and subsequently scrapped as he became engulfed in scandal, it was not immediately clear if a similar push would be put forward for Plummer's yet-to-be-shot performance.