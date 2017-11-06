Anti-Defamation League slams Larry David's 'SNL' monologue

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the organization that fights anti-Semitism and forms of hate, was among the numerous Twitter users who were offended by David's remarks, calling the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator "offensive, insensitive and unfunny all at the same time."

The self-deprecating Jewish star sparked controversy during his second hosting stint over the weekend after joking about finding a date at a concentration camp — a bit he did to riff on Hollywood's numerous sexual assault allegations. David also pointed out that many of the men accused of misconduct over the past few weeks are Jews.