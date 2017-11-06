Opinion
One year later: Bernie Sanders, Maxine Waters and others on the 2016 election and what it wrought
Anti-Defamation League slams Larry David's 'SNL' monologue

Nardine Saad
The Anti-Defamation League is among those decrying Larry David's controversial "Saturday Night Live" monologue.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the organization that fights anti-Semitism and forms of hate, was among the numerous Twitter users who were offended by David's remarks, calling the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator "offensive, insensitive and unfunny all at the same time."

The self-deprecating Jewish star sparked controversy during his second hosting stint over the weekend after joking about finding a date at a concentration camp — a bit he did to riff on Hollywood's numerous sexual assault allegations. David also pointed out that many of the men accused of misconduct over the past few weeks are Jews.

