Late-night TV treads lightly on Louis C.K.

After Thursday's New York Times story outlining allegations of sexual misconduct by Louis C.K., it seemed inevitable that the comedian would immediately wind up in the cross-hairs of late-night talk shows.

But C.K. escaped relatively unscathed from his comedic brethren who, due to the timing of the story or perhaps skittishness, largely avoided C.K.'s ensuing fallout. Here's how it played out:

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

The above clip opens with Colbert spending three and a half minutes excoriating GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, who was also accused of extensive sexual misconduct on Thursday, before the host finally pivots to C.K.

“For those of you tuning in to see my interview with Louis C.K. tonight, I have some bad news,” Colbert said. “Then I have some really bad news."

"Louis canceled his appearance here tonight because The New York Times broke this story today: Five women are accusing Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct,” Colbert said. “When reached for comment, Jesus said, ‘La la la la la. I don’t want to hear about it. I was a big fan.'"

Thirty seconds later, Colbert had moved on to mocking Keith Urban's song inspired by the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

"Conan"

Nothing.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

Also nothing.

"The Late Late Show With James Corden"

Still nothing.

"Late Night With Seth Meyers"