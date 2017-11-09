Louis C.K.'s 'I Love You, Daddy' premiere canceled amid brewing controversy

Thursday's New York premiere of comedian Louis C.K.'s intergenerational romance "I Love You, Daddy" has been scrapped.

"The premiere is cancelled for this evening," a rep for the film confirmed to The Times on Thursday, declining to share any additional information.

The event was pulled "due to unexpected circumstances," the film's distribution company, the Orchard, said in an email.

The comic also was slated to appear on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on Thursday, but that appearance was shelved too, CBS said. "Shameless" star William H. Macy will be the lead guest star on the episode instead.

The cancellations come on the heels of reports that the New York Times is planning a Harvey Weinstein-style exposé of the Emmy-winning comedian regarding allegations of sexual misconduct that have dogged him for years. C.K. has repeatedly dismissed the allegations or declined to discuss them altogether.

The "Louie" star's black-and-white film, which he also wrote, directed and shot in secret in June, already has generated some controversy given its taboo subject matter. The film was acquired by the Orchard following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

In addition to C.K, the film also stars John Malkovich, Chloë Grace Moretz, Rose Byrne, Edie Falco, Charlie Day, Pamela Adlon, Helen Hunt and Ebonee Noel.

"I Love You, Daddy" is scheduled to open in limited release on Nov. 17.