Carrie Fisher died a year ago today. But Mark Hamill says she'll always be with us

“No one's ever really gone…”

That’s what Mark Hamill tweeted Wednesday on the first anniversary of Carrie Fisher’s death, echoing a line Luke Skywalker says to Leia Organa in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

An illustration of Fisher as Saint Carrie, holding her dog Gary with one hand and flipping the bird with the other, anchored a trio of pictures he included in the tweet, including pics of himself and Fisher at the beginning of their “Star Wars” careers together and at the end.

“#AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever,” he added.

The “Wishful Drinking” author died on Dec. 27, 2016, followed by her mother, Debbie Reynolds, the next day. Fisher’s official cause of death was sleep apnea, with contributing factors, including drug use.

Missing Ms. Fisher? Then spend a few minutes with the video above, which memorialized her during the 2017 Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Fla. The fan event, held in April, went all in on the 40th anniversary of the first film.