Accuser sued by Brett Ratner stands by her allegation of rape
|Nardine Saad
The woman accusing producer Brett Ratner of rape is standing by the Facebook post she wrote about him -- an allegation that resulted in a defamation lawsuit against her.
"I stand by it," former marketing executive Melanie Kohler said on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "I posted on Facebook and was just starting to feel healing about it all, and an hour and a half after I posted, my cell phone rang."
It was Ratner's attorney, Martin Singer, who contacted Kohler while the post was still up and threatened to sue her if she didn't take it down. She removed it, but Ratner's team filed the lawsuit anyway, calling her allegation "false, fabricated, and fictional," and accused her of posting the account "maliciously" and with intent to harm Ratner's reputation. Ratner has disputed all of the allegations against him.
Kohler was sued just hours after the Los Angeles Times published a story with allegations from six women — including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge — accusing the "Rush Hour" and "Horrible Bosses" producer of sexual misconduct and harassment. Kohler was not quoted in the article.
In the Facebook post in question, Kohler wrote that Ratner had "preyed on me as a drunk girl [and] forced himself upon me," explicitly accusing Ratner of raping her.
The alleged incident took place about 12 years ago while Kohler was living in Los Angeles. Kohler initially said she hadn't told anyone about it at the time, but, according to her "GMA" interview, her best friend back then did recall a conversation they had about it and has since talked to Kohler's lawyers.
Kohler and her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said they are prepared to go to court if it comes to that and have the resources to do so. Kaplan, reiterating what her spokesman told The Times last week, said that the lawsuit was a way for Ratner to "send a message to other women." (Since The Times published its story, dozens more women have come forward with allegations against him.)
"A lot of people have asked 'why now?' and it's because I can't get through the day without being reminded of it," Kohler said. "It's everywhere. Everyone's talking about it. I have so much respect for these women who are coming forward and sharing these humiliating things that happened to them."