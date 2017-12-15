Morgan Spurlock steps down from production company after sexual misconduct confession

On Wednesday, “Super Size Me” director Morgan Spurlock published an essay admitting his long history of sexual misconduct.

The next day, Spurlock stepped down from Warrior Poets, the New York-based production company he founded in 2004 with partners Jeremy Chilnick and Matthew Galkin.

In response to Spurlock’s departure, Chilnick and Galkin released a statement Thursday afternoon with few specifics.

“On behalf of Warrior Poets, we as partners have always supported our company and its endeavors. As of today, Morgan Spurlock will be stepping down effective immediately.

“We will continue to lead the company as equal partners, producing, distributing & creating from our independent production company,” the statement read.

In his missive shared on social media Wednesday afternoon, Spurlock detailed his own sexual misconduct throughout the years, including a rape accusation in college, a settled sexual harassment allegation and a lifelong history of infidelity.

“I’ve come to understand after months of these revelations, that I am not some innocent bystander, I am also a part of the problem,” Spurlock wrote.