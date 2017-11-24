Musicians and fans react to the death of power pop singer-songwriter Tommy Keene

Tommy Keene (Mariela T. Huerta)

The guitar pop singer and songwriter Tommy Keene, whose death was announced on Thursday, wasn’t a household name. Among masters of the craft, however, he was considered one of the best songwriters of his generation, and many of them lined up to celebrate an artist whose knack for melody and hook propelled his cult-classic albums, including “Songs From the Film,” “Based on Happy Times” and “Isolation Party.” Keene’s death was confirmed by his publicist, Cary Baker, who wrote that “the 59 year-old Keene passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his sleep at his Los Angeles area home on Wednesday.”

A major figure in the so-called “power pop” movement that sprouted in the 1970s and ‘80s, Keene worked alongside or inspired kindred spirits including the dBs, Matthew Sweet, Guided by Voices, the Replacements and Ted Leo. Like those he affected, Keene focused on three- and four-minute songs that adhered to — and thrived within — the strictures of classic American popular song structure. Across the Thanksgiving holiday, musicians took to Twitter to acknowledge Keene’s sudden passing. That includes the musician Peter Holsapple (the dBs, Continental Drifters), who posted a photo from a recent performance by the nonprofit organization Wild Honey. Notably, those who shared appreciations also celebrated the artist’s kindness.

The urgent pop-punk singer Ted Leo offered praise, as well, celebrating Keene’s music first, then following up later, writing, “I want to add that my overall impression of Tommy Keene is that his talent was surpassed only by his kindness. Those who knew him better will corroborate, I’m sure.”

The songwriter Matthew Sweet, who toured with Keene earlier in 2017, posted a lovely photo of the late artist sitting atop some sort of rusty vehicle.