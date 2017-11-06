Mariah Carey, N.W.A, Tom Waits nominated for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Compton rap group N.W.A, photographed in 1989, is nominated for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

N.W.A, Mariah Carey, Tom Waits, the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Alice Cooper and Alan Jackson are among more than two dozen nominees for induction next year into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, officials told the Associated Press on Monday.

If inducted, Compton heroes N.W.A would be only the second rap act ushered into the songwriters’ organization, following Jay-Z, who was welcomed in earlier this year.

In addition, John Mellencamp, Tracy Chapman, reggae star Jimmy Cliff, the Isley Brothers, Kool & the Gang and veteran country singer-songwriters Tom T. Hall and Bill Anderson are under consideration among writers who also are performers.

The nonperforming songwriters nominated include William “Mickey” Stevenson, Maurice Starr, Allee Willis, Steve Dorff, Mike Chapman, Randy Goodrum, Tony Macaulay and Jermaine Dupri.

Three songwriting teams also have been nominated: Kye Fleming and Dennis Morgan, Denny Randell and Sandy Linzer, plus L. Russell Brown and Irwin Levine.

Writers are eligible after 20 years after their initial songwriting successes. The annual induction ceremony is typically held in June in New York.