NBC bumps 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards back to Monday

NBC is shifting the 2018 Emmys from Sunday to Monday again as the network takes its turn hosting TV’s annual evening of accolades.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, the Television Academy and NBC announced Tuesday.

As usual, the ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

NBC, which alternates hosting duties with broadcasters CBS, ABC and Fox every four years, has previously moved the late-summer ceremony up to August to accommodate its football-programming schedule.

In 2014, the network also broke with decades-long tradition by moving the show from Sunday to Monday so as not to displace its Sunday Night Football franchise. That hadn’t happened since 1976. The awards show, instead, will go head to head with ESPN’s Monday Night Football.



The 2018 ceremony’s host and producers will be announced at a later date.

The peacock network will presumably look to its late-night roster to host the festivities. When it aired the show in previous years, “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, “Late Night” star Seth Meyers and NBC alum Conan O’Brien served as the masters of ceremonies. Meyers also will host NBC’s perennial awards show, the Golden Globe Awards, in January.