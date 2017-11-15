Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Rose McGowan plans not-guilty plea on drug charge she believes is linked to Weinstein scandal
Rose McGowan surrendered Tuesday to law enforcement in Virginia in response to a warrant for her arrest on a drug-possession charge stemming from a January incident at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C.
The actress, who's been vocal in her rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein, says two small bags of cocaine found in a wallet she left on a late Jan. 20 LAX-to-Dulles flight were planted.
"I will clearly plead not guilty," the 44-year-old "Charmed" alum told the New Yorker on Sunday in an interview that was published Tuesday after her arrest.
"Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia," McGowan tweeted on Oct. 30.
McGowan, who posted $5,000 bail after her arrest, is set to be arraigned Thursday. At that hearing, she will enter her plea.
McGowan noticed the wallet missing when she was trying to hail a ride service from the airport ahead of the Jan. 21 Women's March on Washington, she told the magazine. She said she filed a lost-luggage claim with the airport and hours later was contacted by a detective who asked her to come get it.
Nervous that she was being followed by private investigators hired by Weinstein and uncertain whether she was talking to a real detective, she didn't go to the airport, choosing instead to board a bus for the march, she told the New Yorker.
The next day, she said, she got an anonymous message on social media saying cocaine had been found in her wallet. A warrant for her arrest was issued Feb. 1.
McGowan's attorney has asked the Loudoun County Commonwealth's attorney to drop the charges because the drugs could have been planted either when the actress got up to use the bathroom during the flight or during the hours the wallet was not in her possession, according to a court filing obtained by the New Yorker.
According to a previous New Yorker report, Weinstein operatives using false identities met with McGowan in fall 2016 to try to get information from her after she had tweeted about being raped by a studio head, and again in 2017.
Though a former attorney for the producer verified that investigators had been employed, a Weinstein rep told the magazine it was "a fiction to suggest that any individuals were targeted or suppressed at any time."
McGowan reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein in 1997 over the alleged rape, according to the New York Times, but learned this summer that it didn't include a confidentiality clause. She joined the chorus of voices that followed an NYT investigation that included stories about Weinstein from Ashley Judd and other women.
After surrendering Tuesday, the actress tweeted images reflecting her mood.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.