Royal wedding location set; Meghan Markle to become U.K. citizen

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place in May 2018, Kensington Palace announced Tuesday.

That puts the wedding festivities right behind the birth of royal baby No. 3, since Harry’s elder brother, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, are expecting their third child in April. (That’s the one who will displace Harry as fifth in line to the British throne.)

The nuptials will be held at Windsor Castle in the 15th century St. George’s Chapel. The castle is one of Queen Elizabeth II’s main residences, which she had to grant her grandson permission to use. The location, west of London, is far more intimate than Westminster Abbey in London proper, where Prince William and the former Kate Middleton wed in 2011.

And, in a lucky break for Markle’s parents, the royal family confirmed that it will foot the bill for the wedding.