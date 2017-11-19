Terry Crews says Russell Simmons asked him to give target of sexual-assault allegations 'a pass'

Russell Simmons and Brett Ratner at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Sunset Tower.

Terry Crews on Sunday posted a screenshot of an email he said was from entrepreneur/producer Russell Simmons, urging the actor to give the target of his sexual-assault allegations a pass.

Crews recently spoke out about his alleged assault at the hands of a “high-powered” male entertainment executive, who was later identified as WME agent Adam Venit. Venit is currently on leave from the agency.

The actor, 49, addressed the matter last week on “Good Morning America,” saying he had suffered from post-traumatic stress syndrome as a result. “I’ve never felt more emasculated, more objectified,” he said. “I was horrified.

“I will not be shamed. I did nothing wrong. It was foul to the core and it still shocks me,” he said

Simmons, 60, faces allegations of coercing model Keri Claussen Khalighi, then 17 years old, into performing oral sex on him in 1991 as his former protege Brett Ratner watched.

“I looked over at Brett and said ‘help me’ and I’ll never forget the look on his face,” she told The Times.