Sarah Silverman breaks silence on friend Louis C.K.: 'We need to be better. We will be better'

Sarah Silverman talks about friend Louis C.K. on the Nov. 16 episode of her series "I Love You, America."

Sarah Silverman broke her silence on the actions of longtime friend Louis C.K. on Thursday, in a moving monologue before the latest episode of her Hulu talk show, "I Love You, America."

"This recent calling out of sexual assault has been a long time coming. It’s good. It’s like cutting out tumors — it’s messy and it’s complicated and it is going to hurt, but it’s necessary and we’ll all be healthier for it," Silverman said of the recent spate of women coming forward to share their stories.

"And it sucks and some of our heroes will be taken down, and we will discover bad things about people we like, or in some cases, people we love," Silverman continued.

"Let's just say it: I'm talking about Louis."

C.K. and Silverman's friendship has spanned more than 25 years, with the latter playing a fictionalized version of herself on the former's FX series, "Louie."

Silverman admitted that she wished she could not comment on the matter, that she could sit this round out.

Some, in fact, wondered whether Silverman was sitting this round out after her Friday appearance on "Real Time With Bill Maher," which avoided the subject of C.K. altogether.