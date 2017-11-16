Seth Meyers knows just the thing to help sexual predators sleep at night: Pervatol

There is nothing funny about allegations of sexual misconduct. That might leave some late-night TV hosts in a bind, but Seth Meyers found a way to toe the fine line between scathing social commentary and comic entertainment Thursday night.

The deluge of sexual harassment allegations that have been making headlines for the last few weeks, including the recent accusations against Roy Moore and Sen. Al Franken, underscores how perpetrators are in all aspects of society.

To highlight this pervasiveness, Meyers debuted a commercial for a (fictional) new drug that promises to calm any man losing sleep over fears that “his past episodes of sexual assault and/or harassment will come to light.”

The name of this magical “sleep aid specifically designed for sexual predators”? Pervatol.

The commercial features various men who aren’t quite sure whether Pervatol is the right pharmaceutical for them. But as they share progressively problematic stories about their interactions with women, it’s clear that Pervatol is exactly what they need.

As the narrator of the commercial becomes increasingly frustrated with these men, she leaves them with a disclaimer and a warning.

“Pervatol is effective as a sleep aid only,” she says. “Pervatol in no way, shape or form can erase your history of sexual assault and harassment and cannot absolve you of your guilt and shame.

“In fact, those who take Pervatol should be aware that within our current climate, these accusations will come out sooner than later,” she continues. “Now that victims are no longer afraid to speak up, we are going to take down the patriarchy and make you watch as it burns.

“I swear to God, we’re coming for every last one of you,” the voice promises. “So you might as well get some sleep. With Pervatol.”

