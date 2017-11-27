BUSINESS
Seth Meyers to host the 2018 Golden Globes

Libby Hill
Seth Meyers is on board to take a closer look at the 2018 Golden Globes. 

After speculation last week that he had secured the gig, NBC released a statement Monday announcing the news.

“We are thrilled that Seth Meyers is going to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment. “As he does every night for us in late night, he will be taking a closer look at this year’s best movies and television with his unique brand of wit, intelligence and mischievous humor.”

Meyers takes over for NBC stablemate and former “Saturday Night Live” cast mate Jimmy Fallon, who hosted the ceremony in January.

The former “SNL” Weekend Update anchor is no stranger to awards ceremonies; Meyers has been nominated for 18 Emmys.

The Golden Globes are set to air live on both coasts from the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.

