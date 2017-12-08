Late-night TV bids Al Franken a not-so-fond farewell

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken resigned Thursday, the latest development in the sexual harassment saga that continues to envelop Washington, D.C., Hollywood and beyond.

Franken’s fall from grace did not go without notice by many late-night talk shows, where reactions ranged from disgusted to dismissive.

On “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah was somber as he played a clip from Franken’s resignation speech before launching into some hard truths about the current politicization of sexual misconduct.

“The Democrats are draining their swamp,” Noah said. “Republicans are installing a jungle gym in Roy Moore’s new office. Because if Al Franken was a Republican, for better or worse, he would still have his job. He was just in the wrong party, that’s all. Like a dude who shows up at a wedding wearing a toga: wrong party. Or the guy who brings Cranium to an orgy: wrong party.”