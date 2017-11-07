Stephen Colbert urges viewers to ‘vote for someone who will do something’ about gun violence

Stephen Colbert once again found himself in a sad but familiar position on Monday night: behind his desk on “The Late Show,” somberly addressing viewers in the wake of a mass shooting.

“The world is a harrowing place and sometimes you just don’t know what to say about it. For instance, I haven’t the slightest idea how to adequately address the attack in Sutherland Springs, Texas, yesterday,” Colbert said.

Just 35 days removed from the Las Vegas shooting where 59 people died and 527 were injured, “a madman with a semiautomatic weapon and body armor” attacked a church in Texas killing 26 people and injuring 20 more.

After recounting the details of the tragedy, Colbert noted that despite everyone’s heartbreak and desire for change, nothing changes.

“No one does anything, and that seems insane. And it can make you feel hopeless,” said Colbert. “Now, I don’t know what to do, but I know that hopelessness is not the answer. You cannot give up in the face of evil.”

Colbert encouraged his viewers not to give into “this powerlessness you feel when nothing gets done” because that’s just playing into what the gun lobby wants.

“I actually think there are some ... truly evil people out there who want you to feel powerless, just for a buck,” said Colbert. “Because if you feel powerless enough, you know what might make you feel more powerful? Going to buy a gun.”

Instead, Colbert urged everyone to use the power they do have: the power to vote.

“In 2018, vote for someone who will do something," he said. "Because this is an act of evil, and the only thing necessary for evil to succeed is for good men to do nothing.”