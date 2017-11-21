Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Colbert and Meyers delight in ‘the feud we’ve been waiting for’ between Donald Trump and LaVar Ball
- The Eagles announce 2018 tour dates with Chris Stapleton, Jimmy Buffett and James Taylor
- Kevin Hart and wife welcome baby boy Kenzo
- Lena Dunham accused of 'hipster racism' after she initially defended 'Girls' writer
- 'Good riddance': Celebrities react to the death of Charles Manson
|Randall Roberts
Who can go the distance?
Apparently the Eagles can. The band, which lost co-founder Glenn Frey in 2015, has announced its initial 2018 tour dates, and they include stadium bills with Jimmy Buffett & His Coral Reefer Band, country-rocker Chris Stapleton and singer-songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band.
Founded in 1971, the Eagles have gone through a number of lineup changes over the decades. This year’s model features founding member-drummer Don Henley, longtime guitarist Joe Walsh and bassist Timothy B. Schmit. The band is rounded out by Deacon Frey, who is Glenn’s son, and the chart-busting country singer and guitarist Vince Gill.
The Eagles' tour will open in mid-March in Chicago and extend through late July, with more dates to be announced in coming months. Details on ticketing and on-sale dates can be found through Ticketmaster.
Eagles' 2018 itinerary:
- March 14: Chicago (United Center)
- March 23: Nashville (Bridgestone Arena)
- April 14: Orlando, Fla. (Camping World Stadium with Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band)
- April 21: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium with Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band)
- May 10: Vancouver, Canada (Rogers Arena)
- June 23: Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium with Chris Stapleton)
- June 28: Denver (Coors Field with Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band)
- June 30: Minneapolis (Target Field with Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band)
- July 15: Toronto (Air Canada Centre)
- July 20: Boston (TD Garden)
- July 26: Washington, D.C. (Nationals Park with James Taylor & His All-Star Band
- July 28: Philadelphia (Citizens Bank Park with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)