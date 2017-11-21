The Eagles announce 2018 tour dates with Chris Stapleton, Jimmy Buffett and James Taylor

Who can go the distance?

Apparently the Eagles can. The band, which lost co-founder Glenn Frey in 2015, has announced its initial 2018 tour dates, and they include stadium bills with Jimmy Buffett & His Coral Reefer Band, country-rocker Chris Stapleton and singer-songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band.

Founded in 1971, the Eagles have gone through a number of lineup changes over the decades. This year’s model features founding member-drummer Don Henley, longtime guitarist Joe Walsh and bassist Timothy B. Schmit. The band is rounded out by Deacon Frey, who is Glenn’s son, and the chart-busting country singer and guitarist Vince Gill.

The Eagles' tour will open in mid-March in Chicago and extend through late July, with more dates to be announced in coming months. Details on ticketing and on-sale dates can be found through Ticketmaster.

Eagles' 2018 itinerary: