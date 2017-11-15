'Titanic' to sail (and sink) again, returning to theaters for 20th anniversary

Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Kate Winslet will return to the Titanic as the 1997 blockbuster returns to theaters for its 20th anniversary.

It's been 20 years since Rose promised Jack that she'd never let go. It's also been 20 years since she broke that promise and left him to drown in the icy waters of the North Atlantic.

What better way to commemorate such a momentous cinematic occasion than to sob into your popcorn all over again? You're in luck: "Titanic" is returning to theaters next month.

Dolby Laboratories Inc., Paramount Pictures and AMC Theatres announced Wednesday a one-week return engagement for the second-highest grossing film of all time.

Starring Kate Winslet and Leonard DiCaprio as doomed lovers, James Cameron's film has been remastered in Dolby Vision 2D and 3D.

"Titanic" took home 11 Academy Awards and has grossed more than $2 billion worldwide.

It will exclusively screen at AMC theaters equipped with Dolby Cinema, including 20 3D locations, beginning Dec. 1.

Tickets for the "Titanic" rerelease went on sale Wednesday.