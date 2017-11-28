Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers take on Trump's 'big, beautiful' tax cut

As Thanksgiving fades from Americans’ memories like so much tryptophan, their eyes – and wallets – turn to Christmas.

Both Washington, D.C., and late-night television are attempting to capitalize on this holiday pivot, with Trump and the GOP falling over themselves to pass a tax bill that would cut taxes for corporations by 15%. Meanwhile, late-night hosts are scrambling to ridicule the lawmakers at every turn.

“We’re going to give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas,” President Trump said in a clip played on “The Daily Show. “Hopefully, that will be a great, big beautiful Christmas present.”

The concept was met with boos from host Trevor Noah, who interspersed his razzing with jabs about Trump’s plans.

“You promised us a wall!” he said mockingly.

“Donald Trump is such a divorced dad,” Noah continued. “He spends his whole year golfing, breaking his promises, and then he thinks he can just buy our love with one big Christmas present. ‘I hate you, President Dad!’”

Over on “Late Night,” Seth Meyers had similar sentiments.

“I’m sorry,” Meyers quipped, “but the last person I want to get a Christmas present from is Donald Trump. He’s the kind of guy who would give you a framed photo of himself and tell you where to put it in your house. “

Watch more from both “The Daily Show” and "Late Night” in the videos above and below.