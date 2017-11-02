Tyrese Gibson says he's OK after emotional video he posted amid custody battle

Tyrese Gibson says he's fine after sharing a Facebook video of himself crying during his messy custody battle with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson.

The "Fast and Furious" franchise star alarmed fans after posting a rambling video on Wednesday in which he cried and repeatedly pleaded, "Don't take my baby."

"I'm not doing anything illegal," he said in the increasingly emotional and expletive-laden footage.

In the Facebook video, the actor-singer said that he last saw his 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, two months ago, accused his ex-wife of making him unemployable and declared that his legal fees are adding up to $13,000 a month. He also said that his wealthy friends have left him in the lurch and no one is listening to him.

"Contrary to what some of y'all may believe, I'm actually OK," he clarified in another video posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the "Sweet Lady" singer shared another clip on Instagram soliciting prayers on his way to a hearing with his ex-wife, whom he separated from in 2009 after about two years of marriage.

Norma accused him of physically abusing their daughter in August -- a claim he denies -- and is trying to obtain a restraining order against him. (She was granted a temporary restraining order last month.)

The actor has also been feuding with his "Fast and Furious" costar Dwayne Johnson. He said that Johnson's decision to do a franchise spinoff slated for 2019 will delay the ninth installment of the muscle car films by a year.

Gibson contends that the move further exacerbates his financial well-being and ability to keep up the fight for his daughter. Gibson appeared to issue an ultimatum that if Johnson appears in "Fast and Furious 9," then he will bow out of the film in protest. He also intentionally cropped out Johnson from an Instagram photo on Wednesday, adding #ShaylaRocks to the caption.

According to CinemaBlend, reports indicate that the ninth film was actually pushed back so that director Justin Lin could fit it into his schedule.