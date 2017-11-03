Tyrese Gibson's abuse investigation dropped as he reconciles with Dwayne Johnson

All appears to be well again in Tyrese Gibson's world.

The actor-singer made waves this week with personal details that alarmed his loyal fan base. However, the problems he shared — his messy custody battle with his ex-wife and his beef with "Fast and Furious" costar Dwayne — seem to have been resolved.

Gibson's rep confirmed to The Times on Friday that the investigation by child services into the alleged physical abuse of his 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, has been closed. Gibson, who appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, will not be subjected to criminal charges.

His ex-wife, Norma Gibson, was trying to obtain a permanent restraining order against him after saying that he beat their daughter in August.

The "Sweet Lady" singer also appeared to reconcile with Johnson, with whom he publicly feuded, specifically Johnson's plans to appear in a "Fast and Furious" spinoff. Gibson threatened to leave the franchise if Johnson appeared in the ninth installment.

In an Instagram post that he promised would be his last about Johnson, Gibson said he had "a real heart to heart" with one of Johnson's associates and added that director Justin Lin will return as director of the upcoming films.

Several of Gibson's Instagram posts have since indicated that he's leaving Los Angeles for a while and focusing on his health.