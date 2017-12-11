Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Veteran newsman Steve Edwards leaves 'Good Day L.A.'
|Greg Braxton
Steve Edwards, the anchor of Fox 11’s “Good Day L.A.” and a fixture in local television and radio for more than three decades, is leaving the morning news show.
A Fox spokesperson said that Edwards “is no longer employed” at the station but did not provide further details.
Edwards has also hosted such shows as KABC-TV's "AM Los Angeles," KCBS-TV's "Two on the Town" and "The Steve Edwards Show."