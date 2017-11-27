CBS dropping Jeremy Piven drama 'Wisdom of the Crowd'

Jeremy Piven, from right, Natalia Tena, Blake Lee and Jake Matthews in a scene from "Wisdom of the Crowd," which is essentially done at CBS.

“Wisdom of the Crowd,” the Jeremy Piven-led crime drama on CBS, is not receiving a full-season pickup at the network.

The series, which airs Sundays at 8 p.m., will wrap its run after its initial 13-episode order concludes, The Times has learned. The decision likely signals the underperforming drama is canceled.

The show, which stars Piven as a tech visionary who launches a crime-solving app to solve a murder, ranks as the lowest-rated freshman drama on the network. It averages around a 1.0 rating in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults ages 18 to 48 and 7.4 million total viewers.

The decision not to extend the show also comes in the wake of Piven facing accusations of sexual harassment by multiple women. Piven has denied the allegations and CBS has said that it was “looking into the matter.”

“Wisdom of the Crowd” joins the comedy “Me, Myself, and I,” which was pulled from the schedule earlier this month, in the freshman TV show casualties pool. CBS’ other freshman shows — “Big Bang Theory” prequel “Young Sheldon,” military drama “SEAL Team,” and the reboot of “SWAT” — have previously received full-season orders.