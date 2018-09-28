Ryder Cup: Europe surges ahead after historic afternoon shutout of the U.S.

Europe has pulled off a historic performance at the Ryder Cup.
The home team completed its first shutout in any session since 1989 and its first sweep ever in foursomes.
And just like that, Europe turned a 3-1 deficit after Friday morning fourballs into a 5-3 lead heading to Saturday.
Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson pulled off a 3-and-2 win over Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler. Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter romped to a 4-and-2 victory over Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson. Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren blew out Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau 5 and 4. And finally, Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood crushed Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 5 and 4.
How big was this rout?
No match reached the 17th hole.
During the morning session, Spieth rolled in a testy three-foot putt for par at the 18th hole to close out a 1-up victory with Thomas over Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.
Also earning points for the Americans: Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau pulled off an improbable 1-up triumph over Rose and Jon Rahm, while Johnson and Fowler cruised to a 4-and-2 victory over McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen.
Coming off a victory at the Tour Championship, Tiger Woods lost in his first Ryder Cup appearance since 2012. He and Patrick Reed dropped a 3-and-1 decision to Fleetwood and Molinari, the British Open champion.
Woods' career record in the Ryder Cup dropped to 13-18-3.
The Europeans haven't led after an opening session since 2006.