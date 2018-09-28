Ryder Cup: Europe surges ahead after historic afternoon shutout of the U.S.

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson pulled off a 3-and-2 win over Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler. Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter romped to a 4-and-2 victory over Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson. Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren blew out Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau 5 and 4. And finally, Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood crushed Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 5 and 4.