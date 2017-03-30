Police search for driver who crashed into Anaheim apartment, injuring 3

Three people were injured and nine were displaced early Thursday when a truck crashed into a downstairs apartment in Anaheim. Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

Anaheim police officers responded to a call at about 3:10 a.m. at 3070 E. Frontera St. about a vehicle that had crashed into an apartment.

When officers arrived, they saw a black Nissan Titan wedged deep inside a downstairs apartment.

“It had penetrated deep in the apartment, actually into two bedrooms of the same apartment, literally within inches of people sleeping,” said Daron Wyatt, an Anaheim police spokesman.

Two women and one man suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, Wyatt said. The truck caused significant damage to the apartment building, forcing the unit and upstairs unit to be red-tagged. Nine people, including two children, were displaced.

Wyatt said they are searching for the driver, described only as a Hispanic man in his 20s.

