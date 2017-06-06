Earthquake: 3.9 quake strikes near Gardnerville Ranchos, Nev.

A shallow magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon 10 miles from Gardnerville Ranchos, Nev., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:45 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 10 miles from Mesa Vista, Calif., 11 miles from Alpine Village, Calif., and 22 miles from South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

In the last 10 days, no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have been centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service, and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

