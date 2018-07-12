Whittier police search for man accused of attacking woman with a chainsaw

Police are continuing to search for a man suspected of attacking a woman with a chainsaw Wednesday afternoon in Whittier.
Whittier police responded to the 7700 block of Milton Avenue at 3 p.m., regarding an attempted murder stemming from a domestic violence incident, police said in a statement. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from “traumatic physical injuries, believed to have been inflicted by a chainsaw.”
The woman was taken to a trauma center and her condition is unknown, according to police. The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Alejandro Alvarez, a Whittier resident.
Alvarez was last seen wearing a brown “Hurley” T-shirt and dark jeans, according to police. He is believed to be driving a stolen 2004 Mercury Mountaineer that is blue/tan in color.
Though the chainsaw has been recovered, police said, Alvarez is to be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the detective bureau at (562) 567-9299.