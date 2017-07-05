La Habra police shoot 'confused' and 'agitated' man armed with ax

La Habra police shot a reportedly confused and agitated man armed with an ax Tuesday morning during a welfare check at his motor home, authorities said.

The man, who identified himself to authorities as Dan Schuneman, was taken to a hospital and treated for an injury that was not considered life-threatening, the La Habra Police Department said in a written statement.

The man called the Police Department about 8:30 a.m. from his motor home for unknown reasons and refused to provide his location, police said.

During the call, police said, he “became more agitated and his discourse more confused as he spoke with the dispatcher.”

After the man hung up, the dispatcher asked officers to check on him. Officers were sent to the area closest to the location of the call.

Officers found the motor home in a parking lot in the 1200 block of West Imperial Highway.

Dispatchers tried calling the man several times to ask him to exit his home and meet with officers, police said.

“At some point during the officers’ contact with the [man], he came to the door, armed with a long-handled ax,” the Police Department said.

Officers used an electronic control device and fired less lethal rounds to subdue the man, police said. At some point during the confrontation, the shooting occurred. The events that led police to fire regular rounds at the man was unclear.

The Orange County district attorney’s office is investigating.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA