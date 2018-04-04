Furious at YouTube, passionate about fitness and veganism: Shooter left a bewildering profile

Pulsing electronic music plays in the background of several of the clips, as Aghdam stares expressionless at the camera, almost giving off the vibe of a nervous karaoke performance. She sometimes refers to herself as a "vegan athlete" before flexing muscles and launching into a series of pushups, and dances in another wearing a sheep mask in front of a picture of a frowning cow before the words "Go Vegan, Go Healthy & Humane" appear across the screen.