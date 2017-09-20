School district failed to investigate sex abuse allegations against Redlands teacher, lawsuit alleges

Four former high school students are suing the Redlands Unified School District, alleging they were sexually harassed and abused by a teacher, but were told to keep quiet when they reported his behavior to school officials.

An administrator told one student in 2012 that then Redlands High School math teacher, Kevin Kirkland, would be disciplined as long as she “did not go to the press,” according to the lawsuit filed this week in San Bernardino County Superior Court. The suit alleges district officials knew of problems with Kirkland going back to 2006. In 2016, the district tried to dissuade a student from reporting the assault to police, according to the suit.

Kirkland, 58, was arrested in April 2016 and subsequently pleaded guilty to molesting four female students from May 2015 to May 2016 and sentenced to two years in prison. Kirkland was released from custody in June.

The lawsuit alleges Redlands Unified administrators were notified five times of Kirkland’s abuse, but officials were “more concerned with the image” of the district than in protecting the students.

One human resources administrator, Sabine Robertson-Phillips, told police there was “nothing” in Kirkland’s file, suggesting he had no history of harassing or abusing students, the suit alleges.

"You've got a school district that only wants to protect its own image, a district that wants to make sure their teachers stay in their positions and not investigate their teachers," said Morgan Stewart, the students’ attorney. "As early as 2006, Redlands Unified School District received notice that he was soliciting a student for sex, and yet left him in the classroom without doing anything.”

Earlier this year, Stewart filed a lawsuit on behalf of another former student of Kirkland alleging she was abused in 2013. Stewart said that Kirkland targeted the most vulnerable as a special needs math teacher.

In a statement, the school district said the lawsuits make “unsubstantiated allegations based on speculation, misrepresentations and hindsight.” A school district lawyer in the statement said it was unfair to imply the district did not take the allegations seriously and that Kirkland was disciplined to the limits based upon what witnesses and others reported.

Kirkland could face additional criminal charges. Redlands police said they have submitted other allegations for review by the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office.

The allegations involving Kirkland are the latest to roil the district. Five faculty members have been accused of sexually inappropriate actions with students in less than a decade.

In 2014, Citrus Valley High School teacher Laura Whitehurst had a child who was fathered by a teenage student. Whitehurst pleaded guilty to half a dozen sex crimes with three boys and received a year in jail and was required to register as a sex offender for life. The victims received a $6-million settlement from the district.

In 2013, Redlands Unified paid $505,000 to settle a lawsuit over allegations that a female teacher at Redlands East Valley High School sexually abused a girl.

According to the lawsuit filed this week, when police came to campus to investigate the teacher who had a child with a student, a district official destroyed documents in front of a detective and had to be restrained. Detectives recommended that district administrators be prosecuted, the lawsuit states, but the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office declined to file charges.

The lawsuit focusing on Kirkland alleges that administrators told him to stop texting students and behaving inappropriately. They also informed him that he would be watched for 45 days. Nevertheless, the harassment continued, the lawsuit claims.

According to the suit, Kirkland told one student he would “devour her” because of what she was wearing.

CAPTION More than 100 people are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. President Trump caused a stir in his first speech to the United Nations. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Ref Rodriguez is stepping down as Los Angeles Unified school board president. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Getty / KTLA / Francine Orr / Allen J. Schaben / Al Seib More than 100 people are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. President Trump caused a stir in his first speech to the United Nations. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Ref Rodriguez is stepping down as Los Angeles Unified school board president. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Getty / KTLA / Francine Orr / Allen J. Schaben / Al Seib CAPTION More than 100 people are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. President Trump caused a stir in his first speech to the United Nations. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Ref Rodriguez is stepping down as Los Angeles Unified school board president. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Getty / KTLA / Francine Orr / Allen J. Schaben / Al Seib More than 100 people are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. President Trump caused a stir in his first speech to the United Nations. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Ref Rodriguez is stepping down as Los Angeles Unified school board president. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Getty / KTLA / Francine Orr / Allen J. Schaben / Al Seib CAPTION A powerful earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday, crumbling buildings and sending thousands of people in Mexico City fleeing into the streets screaming. A powerful earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday, crumbling buildings and sending thousands of people in Mexico City fleeing into the streets screaming. CAPTION Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION Several actors, writers and creators made history at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Lena Waithe from "Master of None" was the first black woman to win for writing on a comedy series. The Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" was the first streaming show to win for drama. Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. Several actors, writers and creators made history at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Lena Waithe from "Master of None" was the first black woman to win for writing on a comedy series. The Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" was the first streaming show to win for drama. Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. CAPTION In her acceptance speech for lead actress in a limited series/TV movie for HBO's "Big Little Lies," a program praised for its depiction of spousal abuse, Nicole Kidman spoke of the need for greater awareness for the "complicated, insidious disease." In her acceptance speech for lead actress in a limited series/TV movie for HBO's "Big Little Lies," a program praised for its depiction of spousal abuse, Nicole Kidman spoke of the need for greater awareness for the "complicated, insidious disease."

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

richard.winton@latimes.com

ALSO

L.A. County approves $3.9-million settlement for minor assaulted in juvenile hall

Softball coach is accused of molesting 2 girls; O.C. prosecutors are searching for more victims

Top L.A. County prosecutors who reported sexual harassment by boss receive $700,000 settlement