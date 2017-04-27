Nearly 20,000 lose power in L.A. County as strong winds topple trees

Nearly 20,000 customers lost power late Thursday as powerful winds hit Los Angeles County, toppling trees and damaging electric lines.

The winds ranged from 15 to 40 mph, but the National Weather Service said gusts could reach 65 mph in parts of the L.A. County mountains.

More than 14,300 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers had lost power, mostly in central and south L.A., according to Carol Tucker, a spokeswoman for the utility.

Outages were spread across the city but particularly focused in Exposition Park, Los Feliz, Hollywood, Echo Park and Rancho Park, Tucker said.

Communities in the San Fernando Valley did not appear to have been hit as hard by the wind. Seventy customers were without power in North Hollywood, she said.

In L.A. County communities served by Southern California Edison, 5,599 customers were experiencing outages. Of those, more than half were customers residing in East L.A., according to the utility’s outage map.

Several trees had fallen late in the evening, crushing cars and damaging property. A tree fell in the 11100 block of Freeman Avenue in Inglewood, and KABC-TV reported that the tree had appeared to hit a parked car.

In Hawthorne, a tree fell on two cars near Hawthorne Boulevard and 118th Street, KTLA-TV reported.

Fallen trees in Glendale caused power outages in north Glendale and for those near Rossmoyne Avenue and Bel Aire Drive, according to Glendale Water and Power.

A wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita and Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, with gusts reaching 50 mph or more.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

