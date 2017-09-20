Essential California: A deadly earthquake rocks Mexico — and is a reminder for California

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Sept. 20, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Deadly earthquake rocks Mexico
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday, collapsing homes and bridges across hundreds of miles, killing over 200 people and sending thousands fleeing into the streets in a country still reeling from a deadly temblor that struck less than two weeks ago. Los Angeles Times
The geology: In the coming days and weeks, one issue that seismologists will be addressing is the soft soil in the region — particularly in Mexico City — that may have heightened the destruction. Los Angeles Times
Around the country: Oaxaca was just recovering from an 8.1 earthquake that hit nearly two weeks ago. And now it's happened again. Los Angeles Times
And: The deadly quake in Mexico, along with a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck Westwood on Monday night, are reminders that a much bigger and more damaging quake eventually will hit Southern California. Los Angeles Times
Hepatitis outbreak in Los Angeles
Los Angeles County health officials declared a hepatitis A outbreak Tuesday, days after a public health emergency was announced in San Diego County, where at least 16 people have died of the highly contagious virus. Case numbers are still small in L.A. County, with only 10 people infected as part of the outbreak, said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health. By comparison, almost 450 people have contracted the virus in San Diego. Los Angeles Times
Rodriguez steps down as school board president
Less than three months into his role as president of the Los Angeles Board of Education, Ref Rodriguez announced Tuesday that he would step down from that post to spare the School District the distraction of a criminal case filed against him last week. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Circling back: As Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives continue to investigate the death of Gemmel Moore — a 26-year-old man who died of a methamphetamine overdose — an attorney representing wealthy Democratic donor Ed Buck said that West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath attacked his client for campaigning against her. Los Angeles Times
See you in court: A Playboy Playmate is suing Hollywood actor Ryan Phillippe on allegations that he kicked, hit and pushed her downstairs in an incident that has also been referred to the Los Angeles city attorney’s office for possible prosecution. Los Angeles Times
Sentencing in a Redondo Beach killing: Robert Reagan, the boyfriend of Los Angeles police officer-turned-reality-TV attorney Loredana Nesci was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years to life for her murder, Los Angeles County prosecutors said. Los Angeles Times
It happened here: Los Angeles’ Nazis are documented in a new book called “Hitler in Los Angeles,” which details the rise of anti-Semitic hate groups and a covert Jewish-led resistance here. The New Yorker
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
About that wall: Columnist Steve Lopez has five better ways to control immigration than building a big, beautiful wall. Los Angeles Times
Be warned: California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra is “warning his former colleagues in Washington that they'll pay a political price if they fight legislation to give legal protection to DACA recipients.” Politico
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Settlement reached: Two prosecutors in the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office will receive $700,000 to settle a lawsuit accusing their supervisor of subjecting them to regular harassment and fostering an abusive, sexually charged workplace. Los Angeles Times
No mega-church here: Longstanding plans by San Diego televangelist Morris Cerullo to transform an aging Mission Valley hotel into a $160-million religious-themed retreat and conference center failed to win support from the San Diego City Council on Monday after some members raised concerns about the potential for increased traffic congestion. San Diego Union-Tribune
Oooof: “More than half of California voters say the state’s housing affordability crisis is so bad that they’ve considered moving, and 60 percent of the electorate supports rent control, according to a new statewide poll.” McClatchy
CRIME AND COURTS
Manslaughter sentencing: John Lenzie Creech, who killed a Fox executive who was having an affair with his wife, was sentenced to 11 years in prison Tuesday. Los Angeles Times
Drug problem in the Bay: The intersection of 6th and Minna streets appears to be ground zero for methamphetamine deals in San Francisco, according to San Francisco Police Department incident reports. San Francisco Chronicle
Softball coach accused: A Laguna Niguel girls softball coach who serves on the board of directors of UC Irvine’s alumni association has been accused of molesting two 10-year-old girls. Los Angeles Times
THE ENVIRONMENT
Big water decision: The board of the Westlands Water District on Tuesday dealt a potentially fatal blow to the most ambitious California water project planned in decades. Los Angeles Times
Civil disobedience: Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell has been charged with a misdemeanor after interrupting an orca show at SeaWorld in July. San Diego Union-Tribune
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
That’s one way to help: A Yuba County strip club used a weekend topless carwash to raise money for two sheriff’s deputies who were injured in a shootout at a Rastafarian pot farm last month. Los Angeles Times
Mistakes were made: “Late Late Show” host James Corden used his monologue during Monday’s episode to say that he regretted the photo of him getting cozy with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the Emmy Awards. Los Angeles Times
Goodbye to all that: At 82 years young, famed writer Joan Didion is ready for her close-up. Vogue
What the what?! Starbucks “has quietly raised prices from 10 to 30 cents in various U.S. markets including Southern California. The adjustments were made in early September to everything from drip coffee to espresso beverages.” Orange County Register
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: Partly cloudy, 77, Wednesday. Showers, 71, Thursday. San Diego: Partly cloudy, 71, Wednesday and Thursday. San Francisco area: Partly cloudy, 67, Wednesday. Sunny, 66, Thursday. Sacramento: Partly cloudy, 78, Wednesday. Sunny, 74, Thursday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Rajan Narasimhan:
“I’m from India and visited California during a road tour in September 2011. We entered the state near Lee Vining and passed through South Tufa at Mono Lake, Yosemite, San Francisco. Then we went down Highway 1 to L.A. and finally exited toward Las Vegas after five days. In that short time, I have unforgettable and pleasant memories of San Francisco's varied, vibrant and vivid panorama of culture and life, the sheer impact of nature at its very best in Yosemite National Park and Mono Lake, the unbeatable thrill of driving on one of the best ocean roads in the world with the magnificent rolling Pacific to the right, the atmosphere alternately misty and bright lending a weird touch, and an ever changing scenery to our left. Then our passage through California culminating in myriad sights and experiences in Los Angeles, the City of Angels. No one can help falling in love with California, a state that has ‘EVERYTHING.’ ”
If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us. Send us an email to let us know what you love or fondly remember about our state. (Please keep your story to 100 words.)
Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to Benjamin Oreskes and Shelby Grad. Also follow them on Twitter @boreskes and @shelbygrad.