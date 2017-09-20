Essential California: A deadly earthquake rocks Mexico — and is a reminder for California

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Sept. 20, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Deadly earthquake rocks Mexico

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday, collapsing homes and bridges across hundreds of miles, killing over 200 people and sending thousands fleeing into the streets in a country still reeling from a deadly temblor that struck less than two weeks ago. Los Angeles Times

The geology: In the coming days and weeks, one issue that seismologists will be addressing is the soft soil in the region — particularly in Mexico City — that may have heightened the destruction. Los Angeles Times

Around the country: Oaxaca was just recovering from an 8.1 earthquake that hit nearly two weeks ago. And now it's happened again. Los Angeles Times

And: The deadly quake in Mexico, along with a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck Westwood on Monday night, are reminders that a much bigger and more damaging quake eventually will hit Southern California. Los Angeles Times

Hepatitis outbreak in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County health officials declared a hepatitis A outbreak Tuesday, days after a public health emergency was announced in San Diego County, where at least 16 people have died of the highly contagious virus. Case numbers are still small in L.A. County, with only 10 people infected as part of the outbreak, said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health. By comparison, almost 450 people have contracted the virus in San Diego. Los Angeles Times

Rodriguez steps down as school board president

Less than three months into his role as president of the Los Angeles Board of Education, Ref Rodriguez announced Tuesday that he would step down from that post to spare the School District the distraction of a criminal case filed against him last week. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Circling back: As Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives continue to investigate the death of Gemmel Moore — a 26-year-old man who died of a methamphetamine overdose — an attorney representing wealthy Democratic donor Ed Buck said that West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath attacked his client for campaigning against her. Los Angeles Times

See you in court: A Playboy Playmate is suing Hollywood actor Ryan Phillippe on allegations that he kicked, hit and pushed her downstairs in an incident that has also been referred to the Los Angeles city attorney’s office for possible prosecution. Los Angeles Times

Sentencing in a Redondo Beach killing: Robert Reagan, the boyfriend of Los Angeles police officer-turned-reality-TV attorney Loredana Nesci was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years to life for her murder, Los Angeles County prosecutors said. Los Angeles Times

It happened here: Los Angeles’ Nazis are documented in a new book called “Hitler in Los Angeles,” which details the rise of anti-Semitic hate groups and a covert Jewish-led resistance here. The New Yorker

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

About that wall: Columnist Steve Lopez has five better ways to control immigration than building a big, beautiful wall. Los Angeles Times

Be warned: California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra is “warning his former colleagues in Washington that they'll pay a political price if they fight legislation to give legal protection to DACA recipients.” Politico

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Settlement reached: Two prosecutors in the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office will receive $700,000 to settle a lawsuit accusing their supervisor of subjecting them to regular harassment and fostering an abusive, sexually charged workplace. Los Angeles Times

No mega-church here: Longstanding plans by San Diego televangelist Morris Cerullo to transform an aging Mission Valley hotel into a $160-million religious-themed retreat and conference center failed to win support from the San Diego City Council on Monday after some members raised concerns about the potential for increased traffic congestion. San Diego Union-Tribune

Oooof: “More than half of California voters say the state’s housing affordability crisis is so bad that they’ve considered moving, and 60 percent of the electorate supports rent control, according to a new statewide poll.” McClatchy