Today: The President and the Son-in-Law

The President and the Son-in-Law

President Trump partook in traditional Memorial Day ceremonies to honor the nation’s war dead on Monday, a brief respite from the continuing questions about Jared Kushner’s outreach to Russian officials. Though Trump has said he has “total confidence” (where have we heard that phrase before?) in his son-in-law, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff isn’t so sure he should retain a security clearance. Asked about reports Kushner discussed a back channel with Russia, GOP Sen. John McCain told Australian TV: “I don't like it, I just don’t.”

The $85-Billion Doomsday Question

The Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is a crucial part of U.S. defense strategy: Any one of them can wreak destruction around the globe with a nuclear blast in 30 minutes or less. The missiles are also so old, the military gets some spare parts from museums. Now, as the Pentagon looks to upgrade its land-based missiles to the tune of $85 billion, some are wondering whether they’re necessary, given the capabilities of the other parts of the nuclear triad — submarines and strategic bombers. Others point to Russia’s and China’s push to modernize their arsenals as a reason to keep that third prong of the triad. It’s one of the most complex and costly questions the Trump administration faces in its promised “great rebuilding of the armed forces.”

Once a Capital of Conformity, Irvine Faces Life as a ‘Mini U.N.’

Two decades ago, critics derided Irvine for its cookie-cutter tracts and stultifying sameness. Today, the city is called “a mini-United Nations,” with 75 languages now represented in its school district. It’s also one of the fastest-growing cities in California, while becoming less white and more affluent. But even now, some recent immigrants and longtime residents say diversity sometimes brings strains.

Defund Planned Parenthood? See Texas First

The Republican rallying cry to “defund Planned Parenthood” has gained momentum since President Trump took office, along with the GOP-led Congress and statehouses across the nation. As Texas’ experience shows, the effects can go far beyond just Planned Parenthood clinics — making it harder for women of limited means to get a range of basic health services.

A Deadly Weekend on the ‘Killer Kern’

The whitewater rapids along the Kern River, about three hours north of L.A., are popular and potentially dangerous. Over the Memorial Day weekend, three people died and 24 were rescued in a string of incidents. After one of the wettest winters on record, rafters had been looking forward to an extended white-water season. Now there is a tragic reminder of why the river is sometimes called the “Killer Kern.”

Highway 1 Has a 1.5-Million-Ton Problem

What’s one-third of a mile wide, 1.5 million tons and 40 feet at its deepest? The landslide that hit a stretch of Highway 1 south of Big Sur at Mud Creek. It hasn’t fazed Caltrans' geologists and engineers, though. They’re confident they will succeed in carving a route through the rubble — all in due time.

-- “It’s been Memorial Day — every day”: Gold Star families remember military loved ones who died serving our country.

-- The critics dismissed Tani Cantil-Sakauye as a lightweight, but California’s top judge has found her voice and uses it to call out Trump policies.

-- “You’re just there, trapped”: Why one Mexican woman decided to “self-deport,” long before Trump.

-- Tom White has got one heck of a motorcycle collection, and one heck of a life story to go with it.

-- “Game of Thrones” has become an unlikely tale of female empowerment.

CALIFORNIA

-- Rep. Devin Nunes told Republicans at a private Tulare County fundraiser that congressional investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election are about Democrats trying to justify Hillary Clinton’s loss.

-- Southern California marked Memorial Day in various ways, including the unveiling of a statue in Pasadena honoring local members of the military killed since 9/11.