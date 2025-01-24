Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Who is headlining L.A.’s FireAid fundraiser?

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz
Who is headlining the FireAid concert? Which beloved Disneyland attraction was recently revamped? Where was Trump sworn in? If you know, then make it count by taking this week’s News Quiz.
By Adam Tschorn
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer and quizmaster, back with another 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

This week’s quiz, coming as it does on the heels of President Trump’s historic second inauguration, does have some politics in the mix (like where that swearing-in took place for starters, and the new (old) name No. 47 wants for North America’s highest peak).

But there are plenty of pop-culture topics on tap too: the upcoming FireAid benefit concert, a beloved Disneyland attraction’s heartbreaking revamp and a Grammy-winning singer making her feature film debut among them.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, answering these questions correctly should be a breeze.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

