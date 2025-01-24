Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Who is headlining L.A.’s FireAid fundraiser?

- Share via
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer and quizmaster, back with another 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.
This week’s quiz, coming as it does on the heels of President Trump’s historic second inauguration, does have some politics in the mix (like where that swearing-in took place for starters, and the new (old) name No. 47 wants for North America’s highest peak).
But there are plenty of pop-culture topics on tap too: the upcoming FireAid benefit concert, a beloved Disneyland attraction’s heartbreaking revamp and a Grammy-winning singer making her feature film debut among them.
If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, answering these questions correctly should be a breeze.
Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
