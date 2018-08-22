Today: Double Witching Hour

It was an hour of historic proportions: In two courtrooms 240 miles apart, President Trump’s former personal lawyer pleaded guilty to multiple crimes, and his former campaign chairman became a convicted felon, within 60 minutes of each other. The guilty plea by longtime Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen to eight charges of felony fraud and campaign finance law violations came with a dramatic statement: that “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office” he arranged hush money for a porn star and a former Playboy playmate “for the principal purpose of influencing the election.” If there was any confusion, Cohen’s lawyer said that candidate was Trump. Cohen could be sentenced to several years in prison but could get less if he’s cooperating with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation.